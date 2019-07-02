Regional Development Victoria

Wine Growth Fund

The Wine Growth Fund is a small grants program designed to support initiatives to develop the Victorian wine industry.

Overview

Tasting wine in regional Victoria

The Wine Growth Fund is a small grants program to support initiatives to develop the wine industry in Victoria.

The Wine Growth Fund forms part of the Victorian Government's $1 million commitment to support the Victorian wine industry. The Victorian Government also committed to establish the Wine Industry Ministerial Advisory Committee and deliver the Wine Industry Development Strategy. The Wine Industry Ministerial Advisory Committee provides guidance for the Fund, including input into guidelines and grant priorities.

Wine barrels
Success Story

Wine Growth Fund successes

Through the fund, the Victorian Government is committed to growing the State’s wine industry to increase its domestic and international markets, improve wine tourism and grow local businesses.

View Success Story

Objectives of Program

The Wine Growth Fund aims to develop and grow the wine industry in Victoria, and to support the industry to be viable and sustainable.

The key objectives of the Fund are to:

  • support adaptation to a new industry operating environment
  • increase visitation and expenditure within Victorian wine regions
  • develop profitable and sustainable export markets
  • strengthen industry structure and coordination
  • Support investment and jobs.

Funding Details

 Grants up to a maximum of $20,000 are available to individual organisations. Collaborative projects involving more than one organisation may be funded up to $50,000 per project.

Applicants are expected to make a financial contribution and/or source third-party funding. Grants will be provided on a $1 for $1 basis. Matching funds may be from a variety of sources including from a group of wineries or growers, associations, regional organisations or the Commonwealth Government. In-kind contributions are not accepted as part of the funding contribution.

Applications for the Wine Growth Fund are now closed.

Application Process

Who can apply

Applications will be considered from:

  • businesses or organisations directly involved in the Victorian wine industry, including the growing, making and marketing of wine in Victorian wine regions
  • businesses or organisations which act as consultants, service providers, researchers or educators to the wine industry if their project is considered to be a wholly wine industry activity
  • groups of individuals, businesses or organisations directly involved in the Victorian wine industry, including the growing, making and marketing of wine in Victorian wine regions.

Applicants are required to hold Australian Business Number (ABN) or provide written advice from the Australian Tax Office that no withholding tax is required from the grant payment.

How to apply

Read the fund application guidelines carefully to establish eligibility.

Projects located in outer metropolitan regions should contact the DJPR Dandenong, Ringwood or Bundoora offices.

Prospective applicants are advised to:

Step 1

Read the application guidelines carefully to establish eligibility, then discuss the proposed application with your local Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) office

Step 2

Submit an expression of interest

Step 3

Expressions of interest which are supported may then complete an application form (DJPR officers can assist applicants to complete application form)

Download Resources

Resource Download
WGF - Application Guidelines Round 3 (1.5 MB ) Download

Projects funded by this program

Project Name Region Year Amount Funded
Branding and Promotion of Wines of Gippsland Gippsland 2016 CiC
2016 AAVWS Talk and Taste - 'Outside In' (Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show Inc) Mallee 2016 CiC
Maximise the Potential - wine tourism in the Geelong region Barwon 2016 CiC
Lethbridge Wines: Sustainability through Mulch and Compost project Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Ministry of Chocolate Goulburn 2016 CiC
Tahbilk Winery: Nagambie Lakes Opera Festival Goulburn 2016 CiC
Digital/Social Media Promotional Campaign (Heathcote Cellar Doors Alliance Inc) Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Domaine Asmara Pty Ltd: Foster Export Market China Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Heathcote Wine Region multi-platform website and promotion Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Vinea Marson Cellar Door Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Bendigo Wine Brand Awareness Project Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Rosdale Wines: New Purpose Built Cellar Door Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Serengale Vineyard: Cellar Door Development Project Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Cellar Door Development Project Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Gapsted Wines: Development of wine and destination website and App Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Campbell Wines: Export Market Development Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
King Valley Prosecco Road at Wine Island launches Sydney market development Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Jones Winery: Market Diversification - Export Sales Project Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Indigo Wine co: Pop Up Wine Events Vehicle Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Beechworth Vignerons: Region to Market - Trade & Media Tastings Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Rutherglen Estates Cellar Door Upgrade and Art Gallery Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Pfieffer Wines: UK Consultant Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Ultimate Victorian Wine Trail Launch (Ultimate Winery Experiences Aus) Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Tourism North East: Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Visitation Research Project Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Grampians and Pyrenees Regional Wine Tourism Masterplan Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Great Southern Road Trip Food & Wine Itinerary Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Mount Langi Ghiran Picnic Idyll Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Pyrenees Unearthed - Avoca Wine Festival Stage 2 Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Grampians Winemakers: Strategic Marketing and Brand Plan Central Highlands 2016 CiC
A.T. Richardson Wines cellar door/visitor facility and demonstration barrel cellar Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Guildford Vineyard: Improvements to grape production promoting innovative biological methods Central Highlands 2016 CiC
Mt Towrong Vineyard: Establish a Cellar Door and Cafe Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Lyons Will Estate: Development of a Cellar Door Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
The Kyneton Ridge Estate Regeneration Initiative Loddon Campaspe 2016 CiC
Elevation of Alpine Valley's Wine Region Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Passing Clouds Pty Ltd: A Wine & Train Tourism Venture Central Highlands 2017 CiC
Grape Farm Winery Hospitality Expansion Central Highlands 2018 CiC
Blue Pyrenees Estate Wine Education Centre Central Highlands 2018 CiC
Summerfield Winery: Expansion of Cellar Door and creation of cafe Central Highlands 2018 CiC
Quartz Hill Wines: Straw bale cellar door Central Highlands 2018 CiC
Pizzini Wines: Kiln Transformation – Enhancing the Cellar Door Experience Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Darling Estate Wines: E-commerce Website Development Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Dal Zotto Wines: Vineyard Floor Management Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Sam Miranda King Valley: Cooking School and Function Area Redevelopment Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Lake Moodemere Vineyards: Cellar Door Expansion - Estate Experience Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Cofield Wines: Say It With Vino' and Website Upgrade Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Buller Wines: China Export Development Program Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Valhalla Wines Cellar Door Reinvigoration Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Rutherglen Estates: Upgrade of Irrigation and Associated Systems Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Chalmers Wines: Future Grapes Research Project Mallee 2018 CiC
Tambo Wine: Function Centre Establishment Gippsland 2018 CiC
Wine In A Glass Pty Ltd - Much More Than A Winery Loddon Campaspe 2018 CiC
Glenmaggie Wines Cellar Door Facility Gippsland 2018 CiC
Bass River Winery: Online Engagement Strategy between organic tourism and viticulture Gippsland 2018 CiC
Baie Wines: Digital Innovation Barwon 2018 CiC
Pondalowie Vineyards: Redevelopment of Online Marketing Strategy Barwon 2018 CiC
Austins Wines: Moorabool Valley Wine Club Central Highlands 2018 CiC
Hunter-Gatherer Vintners: Function Area Upgrade 2017 Loddon Campaspe 2018 CiC
Glamping Experience at Balgownie Bendigo Loddon Campaspe 2018 CiC
Wilimee: Sustainable Vineyard Practices Loddon Campaspe 2018 CiC
Fowles Wine: Upton Run Climate and Vineyard Management project Goulburn 2016 CiC
AVBC Holding Pty Ltd - Amulet: Cellar Door Capacity Improvement Project Ovens Murray 2016 CiC
Indigo Wine Company Cellar Door Expansion Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Eldorado Road Cellar Door Redevelopment - Food and Wine Experience Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Gapsted Wines Export Samples Preparation Facility Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Scion Vineyard Redevelopment of Cellar Door and Winery Experience Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Box Grove Vineyard Website Development Goulburn 2018 CiC
Warrabilla Wines Website Upgrade 17/18 Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
Alpine Wine Shop Upgrade and Complete Regional Cellar Door Ovens Murray 2018 CiC
  • This may not be a comprehensive listing of all announced funding through the Wine Growth Fund
  • CiC indicates the project funded amount is Commercial or Cabinet in Confidence
View all funded projects
  • Share this page:
  • twitter share button
  • facebook share button