Wine Growth Fund
The Wine Growth Fund is a small grants program designed to support initiatives to develop the Victorian wine industry.
Overview
The Wine Growth Fund is a small grants program to support initiatives to develop the wine industry in Victoria.
The Wine Growth Fund forms part of the Victorian Government's $1 million commitment to support the Victorian wine industry. The Victorian Government also committed to establish the Wine Industry Ministerial Advisory Committee and deliver the Wine Industry Development Strategy. The Wine Industry Ministerial Advisory Committee provides guidance for the Fund, including input into guidelines and grant priorities.
Wine Growth Fund successes
Through the fund, the Victorian Government is committed to growing the State’s wine industry to increase its domestic and international markets, improve wine tourism and grow local businesses.View Success Story
Objectives of Program
The Wine Growth Fund aims to develop and grow the wine industry in Victoria, and to support the industry to be viable and sustainable.
The key objectives of the Fund are to:
- support adaptation to a new industry operating environment
- increase visitation and expenditure within Victorian wine regions
- develop profitable and sustainable export markets
- strengthen industry structure and coordination
- Support investment and jobs.
Funding Details
Grants up to a maximum of $20,000 are available to individual organisations. Collaborative projects involving more than one organisation may be funded up to $50,000 per project.
Applicants are expected to make a financial contribution and/or source third-party funding. Grants will be provided on a $1 for $1 basis. Matching funds may be from a variety of sources including from a group of wineries or growers, associations, regional organisations or the Commonwealth Government. In-kind contributions are not accepted as part of the funding contribution.
Applications for the Wine Growth Fund are now closed.
Application Process
Who can apply
Applications will be considered from:
- businesses or organisations directly involved in the Victorian wine industry, including the growing, making and marketing of wine in Victorian wine regions
- businesses or organisations which act as consultants, service providers, researchers or educators to the wine industry if their project is considered to be a wholly wine industry activity
- groups of individuals, businesses or organisations directly involved in the Victorian wine industry, including the growing, making and marketing of wine in Victorian wine regions.
Applicants are required to hold Australian Business Number (ABN) or provide written advice from the Australian Tax Office that no withholding tax is required from the grant payment.
How to apply
Read the fund application guidelines carefully to establish eligibility.
Projects located in outer metropolitan regions should contact the DJPR Dandenong, Ringwood or Bundoora offices.
Prospective applicants are advised to:
Step 1
Read the application guidelines carefully to establish eligibility, then discuss the proposed application with your local Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) office
Step 2
Submit an expression of interest
Step 3
Expressions of interest which are supported may then complete an application form (DJPR officers can assist applicants to complete application form)
Download Resources
Projects funded by this program
|Project Name
|Region
|Year
|Amount Funded
|Branding and Promotion of Wines of Gippsland
|Gippsland
|2016
|CiC
|2016 AAVWS Talk and Taste - 'Outside In' (Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show Inc)
|Mallee
|2016
|CiC
|Maximise the Potential - wine tourism in the Geelong region
|Barwon
|2016
|CiC
|Lethbridge Wines: Sustainability through Mulch and Compost project
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Ministry of Chocolate
|Goulburn
|2016
|CiC
|Tahbilk Winery: Nagambie Lakes Opera Festival
|Goulburn
|2016
|CiC
|Digital/Social Media Promotional Campaign (Heathcote Cellar Doors Alliance Inc)
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Domaine Asmara Pty Ltd: Foster Export Market China
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Heathcote Wine Region multi-platform website and promotion
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Vinea Marson Cellar Door
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Bendigo Wine Brand Awareness Project
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Rosdale Wines: New Purpose Built Cellar Door
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Serengale Vineyard: Cellar Door Development Project
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Cellar Door Development Project
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Gapsted Wines: Development of wine and destination website and App
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Campbell Wines: Export Market Development
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|King Valley Prosecco Road at Wine Island launches Sydney market development
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Jones Winery: Market Diversification - Export Sales Project
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Indigo Wine co: Pop Up Wine Events Vehicle
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Beechworth Vignerons: Region to Market - Trade & Media Tastings
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Rutherglen Estates Cellar Door Upgrade and Art Gallery
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Pfieffer Wines: UK Consultant
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Ultimate Victorian Wine Trail Launch (Ultimate Winery Experiences Aus)
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Tourism North East: Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Visitation Research Project
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Grampians and Pyrenees Regional Wine Tourism Masterplan
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Great Southern Road Trip Food & Wine Itinerary
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Mount Langi Ghiran Picnic Idyll
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Pyrenees Unearthed - Avoca Wine Festival Stage 2
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Grampians Winemakers: Strategic Marketing and Brand Plan
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|A.T. Richardson Wines cellar door/visitor facility and demonstration barrel cellar
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Guildford Vineyard: Improvements to grape production promoting innovative biological methods
|Central Highlands
|2016
|CiC
|Mt Towrong Vineyard: Establish a Cellar Door and Cafe
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Lyons Will Estate: Development of a Cellar Door
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|The Kyneton Ridge Estate Regeneration Initiative
|Loddon Campaspe
|2016
|CiC
|Elevation of Alpine Valley's Wine Region
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Passing Clouds Pty Ltd: A Wine & Train Tourism Venture
|Central Highlands
|2017
|CiC
|Grape Farm Winery Hospitality Expansion
|Central Highlands
|2018
|CiC
|Blue Pyrenees Estate Wine Education Centre
|Central Highlands
|2018
|CiC
|Summerfield Winery: Expansion of Cellar Door and creation of cafe
|Central Highlands
|2018
|CiC
|Quartz Hill Wines: Straw bale cellar door
|Central Highlands
|2018
|CiC
|Pizzini Wines: Kiln Transformation – Enhancing the Cellar Door Experience
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Darling Estate Wines: E-commerce Website Development
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Dal Zotto Wines: Vineyard Floor Management
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Sam Miranda King Valley: Cooking School and Function Area Redevelopment
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Lake Moodemere Vineyards: Cellar Door Expansion - Estate Experience
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Cofield Wines: Say It With Vino' and Website Upgrade
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Buller Wines: China Export Development Program
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Valhalla Wines Cellar Door Reinvigoration
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Rutherglen Estates: Upgrade of Irrigation and Associated Systems
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Chalmers Wines: Future Grapes Research Project
|Mallee
|2018
|CiC
|Tambo Wine: Function Centre Establishment
|Gippsland
|2018
|CiC
|Wine In A Glass Pty Ltd - Much More Than A Winery
|Loddon Campaspe
|2018
|CiC
|Glenmaggie Wines Cellar Door Facility
|Gippsland
|2018
|CiC
|Bass River Winery: Online Engagement Strategy between organic tourism and viticulture
|Gippsland
|2018
|CiC
|Baie Wines: Digital Innovation
|Barwon
|2018
|CiC
|Pondalowie Vineyards: Redevelopment of Online Marketing Strategy
|Barwon
|2018
|CiC
|Austins Wines: Moorabool Valley Wine Club
|Central Highlands
|2018
|CiC
|Hunter-Gatherer Vintners: Function Area Upgrade 2017
|Loddon Campaspe
|2018
|CiC
|Glamping Experience at Balgownie Bendigo
|Loddon Campaspe
|2018
|CiC
|Wilimee: Sustainable Vineyard Practices
|Loddon Campaspe
|2018
|CiC
|Fowles Wine: Upton Run Climate and Vineyard Management project
|Goulburn
|2016
|CiC
|AVBC Holding Pty Ltd - Amulet: Cellar Door Capacity Improvement Project
|Ovens Murray
|2016
|CiC
|Indigo Wine Company Cellar Door Expansion
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Eldorado Road Cellar Door Redevelopment - Food and Wine Experience
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Gapsted Wines Export Samples Preparation Facility
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Scion Vineyard Redevelopment of Cellar Door and Winery Experience
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Box Grove Vineyard Website Development
|Goulburn
|2018
|CiC
|Warrabilla Wines Website Upgrade 17/18
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
|Alpine Wine Shop Upgrade and Complete Regional Cellar Door
|Ovens Murray
|2018
|CiC
- This may not be a comprehensive listing of all announced funding through the Wine Growth Fund
- CiC indicates the project funded amount is Commercial or Cabinet in Confidence